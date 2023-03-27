Got a Minute? We Could Use Your Help.

It’s been a little more than a year since Capital B launched, and we’re extremely proud of how far we’ve come.

We’ve published more than 500 stories, grown our staff to 27 Black professionals, and are preparing to open a newsroom in Gary, Indiana.

Since the beginning, your feedback and support have been a huge part of our success. As we map out the rest of year two, we want to check in with you, our readers, to make sure we’re serving you as best we can.

If you have a few minutes to take our reader survey, we’d love to hear from you — we need to hear from you — so that we can continue providing trustworthy, relevant stories that highlight issues affecting Black people in America. We’re an audience-first newsroom, and your opinion means everything to us.

What topics are most important to you? How do you want to receive news and information? What can we improve on? These are some of the questions that you’ll find in the survey.

All responses are anonymous and will not be used for publication. Thank you for being a part of Capital B’s future.