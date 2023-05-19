A Crossword Puzzle You’ll Feel at Home With

Capital B and Black Crossword are teaming up to bring you a mini puzzle rooted in Black culture.

On the first and third Friday of every month, we’ll publish a new puzzle for you to solve. You’ll see clues like “The Divine ____,” “Let Me Love You” singer, or Supreme Court Justice “Ketanji ____ Jackson.” And if you get stuck on an answer, don’t worry: the “Reveal” feature can help you out.

Play our first puzzle below. Do you have ideas for clues we can include in future puzzles? Want to tell us what you think of today’s game? Hit us up at audience@capitalbnews.org or submit words using this form. Until then, good luck!