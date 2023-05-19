Skip to contents
Become a Member
Home
Games

A Crossword Puzzle You’ll Feel at Home With

Capital B and Black Crossword bring you a puzzle that has clues tied to the Black diaspora.

Capital B Staff and Black Crossword
8:14 AM EDT on May 19, 2023

Capital B and Black Crossword are teaming up to bring you a mini puzzle rooted in Black culture. 

On the first and third Friday of every month, we’ll publish a new puzzle for you to solve.  You’ll see clues like “The Divine ____,” “Let Me Love You” singer, or Supreme Court Justice “Ketanji ____ Jackson.” And if you get stuck on an answer, don’t worry: the “Reveal” feature can help you out. 

Play our first puzzle below. Do you have ideas for clues we can include in future puzzles? Want to tell us what you think of today’s game? Hit us up at audience@capitalbnews.org or submit words using this form. Until then, good luck!

Capital B Staff
Black Crossword

The Latest

Sinzae Reed’s Admitted Killer Evades Homicide Charges

Criminal Justice
Christina Carrega

Howard Will Lead 9 HBCUs in a Pentagon-funded Research Project. Students are Pushing Back.

Higher Education
Jasper Smith, Open Campus

A Crossword Puzzle You’ll Feel at Home With

Games
Capital B Staff
and
Black Crossword

Black Men Continue to Be Overrepresented in Annual Wrongful Conviction Report

Criminal Justice
Christina Carrega

See more stories