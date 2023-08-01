A Roundup of Cases Against Trump

Former President Donald Trump faces a slew of state and federal charges, including most recently charges brought against him by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., relating to the 2020 election.

In the run-up to the election and in its aftermath, when it was clear that Joe Biden would win the White House, Trump’s campaign made baseless claims that votes in largely or heavily Black cities were fraudulent.

“[Trumpists] are declaring that the nation belongs to them and them alone, whether or not they actually comprise a majority, because they are the only real Americans to begin with,” The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote at the time.

Here’s a roundup of indictments and investigations involving the former president. This story will be updated as the cases develop.

Jan. 6

Overview: A federal grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged former President Donald Trump in connection with his efforts to block the results of the 2020 contest leading up to the Jan. 6 attack — widely seen as an attack on multiracial democracy.

According to court documents, Trump has been indicted on four counts, including “conspiracy to defraud” the U.S. by using “dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Status: Trump is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Georgia Election Interference — Fulton County

Overview: In January, a special grand jury concluded an investigation that began in 2022. Though most of the report recommendations remain secret, observers believe that the charges relate to Trump’s attempts to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, must ask a normal grand jury to bring indictments.

Status: Willis is expected to make a decision regarding a probe by the beginning of September.

Classified Documents — Mar-a-Lago

Overview: In June, special counsel Jack Smith’s team of federal prosecutors indicted Trump for allegedly removing classified documents from the White House after his time in office ended and retaining them at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence. He was charged with 37 counts relating to mishandling classified records. His aide, Walt Nauta, was charged with six counts. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The following month, Smith’s team charged Trump with three additional counts and Nauta with two. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago employee, was added to the case, facing four counts.

Status: A trial date has been set for May 20, 2024.

Hush Money — Manhattan

Overview: In March, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on state charges relating to alleged hush money paid in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Status: A trial date has been set for March 25, 2024.

