The NAACP is suing Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and other state officials over two bills that feed the racist sentiment that a predominantly Black city is incapable of governing itself, the lawsuit says.

Despite months of pushback from Jackson residents, Reeves on Friday afternoon signed into law HB 1020 and SB 2343, which respectively establish a separate judicial system and increase the presence of the police in the state capital.

Jackson residents previously told Capital B that the narrative about crime is a deflection, after white Republican lawmakers argued that these steps are needed to reduce crime.

Advocates also said that the bills would grant white state officials control over the city’s assets and strip residents — particularly Black residents — of voting and political power.

“They’re gonna frame this as a crime bill — but it’s really an opportunity for [white] folks to control resources and for plantation politics to be at play in a real way,” said Arekia Bennett-Scott, the executive director of Mississippi Votes. “It’s a power grab.”

She also underscored that the legislation would chip away at Black residents’ security.

“What they’re actually doing is creating an unsafe, hostile environment for Black people,” Bennett-Scott said. “It’s undermining not only the power of the people, but the city’s leadership as a whole.”

HB 1020 creates a new court system with state government-appointed judges. More specifically, the law allows white state leaders, such as the chief justice of the Supreme Court, to appoint judges. Additionally, the bill establishes a separate 911 emergency system.

SB 2343 grows the jurisdiction of the state-run Capitol Police in a district that expands to include the entire city of Jackson. Such a shift “discriminatorily subjects Jackson’s residents, including Plaintiffs, to an additional and unaccountable layer of policing,” the lawsuit reads.

While neighboring states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas have capitol police forces, the officers don’t have expanded jurisdiction, according to the lawsuit.

“These states’ capitol police are limited forces generally meant to serve the specific function of providing police services for the State Capitol and government buildings,” the lawsuit says. “The policing takeover provision embodies the false and racist notion that safety in Jackson cannot possibly be achieved by a police force responsible for, and accountable to, the people of Jackson, but only by a wholly different, state-run, white-run institution that operates outside the control of the majority-Black population.”

Makani Themba, a social justice organizer and a board member of the civic engagement nonprofit One Voice, stressed that it’s “emotionally hurtful” to live in a place where lawmakers overlook the concerns of a largely Black population.

“This story about the crime in Jackson is really a smoke screen. This has never been about crime. This has never been about safety. This has never been about the well-being of Jackson residents,” she said in March. “This is about money, finances, land, and other things that aren’t about the benefits of the residents of the city [or] of the state.”

Reeves vehemently denies that the legislation is discriminatory. But the NAACP refuses to back away — and insists that the laws “suppress and chill” the First Amendment rights and political authority of people in the predominantly Black capital city.

“These laws target Jackson’s majority-Black residents on the basis of race for a separate and unequal policing structure and criminal justice system to which no other residents of the state are subjected,” the lawsuit reads.