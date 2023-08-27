Three Black people were killed in a racist attack at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said, sending a nearby HBCU into lockdown.

The gunman was a white man in his early 20s who “hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a press conference Saturday. The gunman was wearing a mask and tactical vest during the attack, and barricaded himself inside the store before killing himself.

The shooter, who has not been publicly identified, was armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and a Glock handgun. One of the weapons was painted with swastikas.

Victims of the attack — two male and one female, Waters said — have not been publicly identified, but officials of Edward Waters University said preliminary reports indicate no students or staff were involved. The shooting occurred less than a mile from the university. Founded in 1866 by members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, it is Florida’s oldest HBCU.

Before the shooting, the suspect drove onto the Edward Waters University campus, where the school’s security team confronted him “almost immediately,” said University President A. Zachary Faison, Jr. in a video statement. The suspect put on an armored vest before returning to his car, Faison said, and campus officers followed his vehicle away from the campus.

“Little did we know that he had some very, very heinous and vitriolic aims,” Faison said.

The encounter occurred near the school’s main library, and campus police reported it to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, according to a university press release.

“I can’t tell you what his mindset was while he was there, but he did go there,” the Sheriff Waters said of the shooter’s presence at Edward Waters University.

The gunman left behind manifestos that used racist slurs and detailed his “disgusting ideology of hate,” Waters said. The manifestos were found by the gunman’s father, who alerted authorities after the attack had already begun.

“He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s Black people. That’s what he said he wanted to kill,” said Waters, who is Black. “Any member of that race, at that time, was in danger.”

The attack occurred in Jacksonville’s New Town community, a historically Black neighborhood that was developed in the early 20th century for railroad and industrial workers.

Authorities have opened a federal civil rights investigation and will “pursue this incident as a hate crime,” said Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville office.

The attack occurred just hours after thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Recent years have seen a number of violent mass attacks targeting Black Americans. Last year, 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store by a white gunman who had spouted fears of “white genocide.” He is now serving 11 life sentences after pleading guilty to murder, domestic terrorism, and hate crimes charges.

In 2015, nine Black worshipers were killed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. That gunman, a self-professed white supremacist, was sentenced to death after being convicted of 33 murder and hate crime charges.

Early last year, several HBCUs were targeted by anonymous bomb threats, including Edward Waters University. The FBI announced in November that an unnamed minor had been identified as the person responsible for most of those threats, but the agency provided no information on possible charges.



An unnamed minor was charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country.

“”this is not by happenstance. we know that these are targeted attacks. but I want to say and I want to say unabashedly that we are not dismayed we will not be intimidated. … the work that we do at Edward waters and we have been doing for a century and a half is a great work … we are about the business of uplifting and educating, young, mostly black minds to change the world. and we know that is a very powerful force and there are other forces who want to see that not happen.”

Just in the past six months that we erected campus safety fencing … we could monitor vehicles where they can access our campus. … our officers were available and … to mediately … this perpetrator … this is the second time in the last 18 months that Florida’s first .historically black college and or university has been subject to potential racial violence.” targeted by a bomb threat

