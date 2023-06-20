Capital B Hires Gary Editor, Community Engagement Editor

Capital B is heading to Gary, Indiana, and we’re thrilled to announce two area journalists who will lead our newest local newsroom. Erick Johnson has joined as the Gary newsroom editor, and Javonte Anderson has joined as the Gary community engagement editor.

Johnson spent years covering Gary for The Crusader Newspaper Group, which operates two weekly newspapers serving Chicago and Gary, and he most recently served as The Chicago Crusader’s city editor. A dogged journalist who holds officials accountable to the interests of local residents, he has led investigations into the state takeover of the Gary school district and has written powerful stories about Gary’s Black institutions, including the decline and ultimate closure of the historic Roosevelt high school.

Prior to The Crusader, Johnson was city editor of The Miami Times. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Miami.

“With Gary’s rich history and enduring spirit, I’m passionate about reshaping the narrative about this city and its people,” Johnson said. “The untold stories of Steel City are those of perseverance, grit, and community.”

Anderson, a Gary native, started his career at his hometown newspaper, the Post-Tribune, which covers northwest Indiana. There, Anderson displayed early talents for shoe-leather reporting and vivid writing. He unveiled a story about the use of the local municipal airport as a deportation hub for undocumented immigrants and diligently covered environmental hazards distressing the region.

After the Post-Tribune, Anderson served as a breaking news and religion reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Most recently, he was the racism and history reporter at USA Today. Anderson is excited to once again use his talents in the community in which he grew up.

“I am and will always be just a boy from Gary. So, it’s an honor — a responsibility I do not take lightly — to wield the journalistic experience I’ve accumulated in my career to serve my beloved hometown,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a graduate of Indiana University–Bloomington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history.

Capital B is hiring reporters for its Gary newsroom, including a health and environment reporter. The newsroom is scheduled to launch this fall.