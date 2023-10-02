Capital B hires reporter for Gary, Indiana, newsroom

Capital B welcomes Maddy Franklin as the youth and education reporter in our Gary, Indiana, newsroom that will launch in the fall.

Franklin is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. As a student, she served as editor-in-chief for her school newspaper, The Red and Black, after working in various roles. There, she developed an interest in narrative storytelling and community journalism. Franklin has held internships at Capital B Atlanta and most recently at the Tampa Bay Times.

Franklin is excited to be back within the Capital B fold, and reporting on important issues involving youth and education in Gary.

“Education plays such a key role in young people’s lives and helps shape who they become as adults, and I can’t wait to share stories about the kind of impact it’s having on those in the city,” Franklin said.

Capital B Gary will be the second newsroom to join the Capital B organization since its launch in 2022.

