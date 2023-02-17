Brandon Tensley to Join Capital B’s National Team as Politics Reporter

We’re excited to expand our national reporting team with politics reporter Brandon Tensley.

Brandon was most recently a national political writer at CNN, where he covered the intersection of culture, identity, and politics. At CNN, Brandon’s portfolio included a range of important stories, from gun policy to voting rights to LGBTQ+ issues, and he wrote the popular Race Deconstructed newsletter.

Brandon has also been a co-host of Slate’s Outward podcast and a contributing writer at Pacific Standard. He has traveled extensively and was a Luce Scholar in Thailand and a Fulbright Scholar in Germany. Brandon has a bachelor’s degree in German and political science from Furman University and a master’s degree in politics from the University of Oxford.

In his new role at Capital B, Brandon will cover the impact of policy and political movements on Black people in America, and the Black political influencers who are shaping our future.