Black Families, Tell Us About Your Childbirth Experiences

Capital B is exploring why Black people are more likely to die and experience severe health complications related to childbirth, an issue we highlighted in our “Dangerous Deliveries” project.

As we continue this coverage, we want to speak with Black parents across the United States about their pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum experiences. Your responses will inform our future reporting on maternity care, and we may reach out to interview you for a related article. We appreciate your willingness to share your story, and we take your privacy seriously.

No part of your submission will be published without your permission. If you prefer to reach out directly, contact our national health reporter Margo Snipe at margo.snipe@capitalbnews.org.